Last night we were all minding our own business and scrolling through our Twitter feeds when one of Donald Trump's strangest tweets yet appeared. The now-deleted tweet, which will live on forever through screenshots, read: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." As if the tweet itself wasn't confusing enough, it stayed up for hours and we were blessed with a slew of witty social media responses.
Tonight, Trump's 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton weighed in with her own response — and it's the latest example of the hilarious #nofilter Hillz who has emerged in the months since her loss.
People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017
This isn't the first time Clinton has thrown some seriously witty shade at Trump and prominent members of the GOP.
Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 7, 2017
Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can't talk about that)
If you can't stand the heat, get out of the...Congress.https://t.co/TEAXDPEPrt— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 22, 2017
She also retweeted a debate prep video recorded in September, in which she practiced avoiding a potential hug from Trump.
Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice...— Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 19, 2017
A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16): pic.twitter.com/JAAHaqKFoa
Clinton has emerged from the woods, she's launched the political group Onward Together, and she's tweeting about covfefe. Nothing can keep her down.
