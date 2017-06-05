The Best Holiday Skincare Sets So You Don't Have To Over-Pack

Packing: the least fun part of a holiday. It can be stressful (leaving it until the night before) or expensive (paying for extra luggage at the airport). We carefully curate our beauty regime, so when it comes to a weekend or two-week break, we hate to sacrifice our hard work for travel-friendly cheap alternatives.
While we may not be able to organise your pre-getaway schedule, we can do the next best thing. We've rounded up the best skincare travel sets that range from time-out luxury (hello face masks and body oil) to the bare essentials, ideal for backpackers. Wherever you're headed this summer, don't let your skin suffer. Happy packing.