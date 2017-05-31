my 13 year old brother has liked the same girl since pre-k and he gets rejected year after year. jazmin is a lil dumb and sleeps on him smh pic.twitter.com/5iGNruc1Bb— jarly (@jarelyxx) May 30, 2017
where this bitch live? I really gotta have a "talk" with her... pic.twitter.com/VrdypLg5Jp— Connor (@ConnorAMiller) May 31, 2017
He's been asking her for years. He should stop and get that no means no.— we didn't ask. (@gzbeyhive) May 31, 2017
Everyone you heard it here first, if you are rude to a boy the logical response is to track her down and murder her— covfefeve Forster ? (@EveForster) May 31, 2017
The fact that most people are angry at a little girl exercising her right to say No worries me— Sno (@EsEnOh) May 31, 2017
Y'all teach girls from a young age that men's feelings matter more than their own comfort. And that's gross— Sno (@EsEnOh) May 31, 2017
"they're kids" til it becomes a problem later on in life, that's how most trash men started— Empress Tee? (@YourNovacane_) May 31, 2017
yeah exactly. everyones acting like her being a little bit mean is uncalled for when im sure shes just tired of saying no for years— i love cher (@lilpochaco) May 31, 2017