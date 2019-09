Ulta's Best-Selling Skin-Care Line Just Got A Whole Lot Better

We know, we know: Do we really need another micellar on the market ? In this case, the answer is a resounding yes — and you needn't look further than the brand's OG Purity Made Simple Cleanser to see why. The milky cleanser has been a top seller in the face wash category at both Sephora and Ulta for more than a decade (!), and it's also garnered more than 10,000 and 3,000 positive reviews, respectively, on the sites — the highest of any product in the category for the retailers. So, yeah, the people can't get enough and they want options.