Ulta's Best-Selling Skin-Care Line Just Got A Whole Lot Better

We're 99.9% sure Mariah Carey was referencing a person in her hit "We Belong Together," but we often find ourselves humming the tune to beauty products, too. Like when we first tried NARS' liquid version of its Orgasm Blush, for instance. Or when we got our hands on the wonders that resulted from Khloé and Kim K. hopping aboard the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit train. Now, Philosophy has us feeling the love with the newest product addition to the best-selling Purity line: micellar cleansing water.
We know, we know: Do we really need another micellar on the market? In this case, the answer is a resounding yes — and you needn't look further than the brand's OG Purity Made Simple Cleanser to see why. The milky cleanser has been a top seller in the face wash category at both Sephora and Ulta for more than a decade (!), and it's also garnered more than 10,000 and 3,000 positive reviews, respectively, on the sites — the highest of any product in the category for the retailers. So, yeah, the people can't get enough and they want options.
We tried the new no-rinse cleansing water and it feels just as lightweight and gentle as our favourite micellars, and whisks away makeup, dirt, and oil from our skin like a pro. (It even worked wonders on waterproof liquid eyeliner — we just soaked a cotton tip to straighten out wonky cat-eye flicks.) The difference here, though, is in the details: The scent, like the original cleanser, is a pretty floral — fresh and far more luxurious than any other formula we've tried.
At the end of the day, micellar waters are by no means revolutionary, but when one comes from a line of beloved products and smells like a springtime bouquet, well, that's enough to get us downright excited to take off our makeup the second we walk in the door.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Micellar Cleansing Water, available exclusively at Ulta in July.
