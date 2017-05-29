Ulta's Best-Selling Skin-Care Line Just Got A Whole Lot Better

We tried the new no-rinse cleansing water and it feels just as lightweight and gentle as our favourite micellars, and whisks away makeup, dirt, and oil from our skin like a pro. (It even worked wonders on waterproof liquid eyeliner — we just soaked a cotton tip to straighten out wonky cat-eye flicks.) The difference here, though, is in the details: The scent, like the original cleanser, is a pretty floral — fresh and far more luxurious than any other formula we've tried.