Following the terror attack in Manchester during an Ariana Grande concert, one American dad has written a moving open letter to Grande herself, reassuring her that she doesn't "have a dadgum thing to apologise for."
On Wednesday, Patrick Millsaps, who describes himself as a father of three daughters, posted a letter to Grande on Twitter, writing that because of his daughters, Grande has been part of their family for several years now.
"On occasion, your songs may have stayed on the radio AFTER I have dropped the girls off at school," he wrote in the letter. "I will neither confirm nor deny that I have personally seen every episode of ‘Sam & Kat’."
"Since you are a part of our family and after reading a tweet you posted on the Twitter the other night; I’m afraid I need to set you straight girl," he continued. "So listen up and receive some redneck love from a daddy of daughters."
First of all, he wrote to Grande, she has nothing to apologise for.
"If some jackass had gotten drunk and killed someone with his car next to your hotel in Manchester, would you feel responsible?" he wrote. "If the night before your concert, a tornado had hit Manchester and tragically killed several people who were going to go to your concert, would you feel the need to apologise? You see, you are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or morons near your hotel."
Millsaps went on to encourage Grande to take time for herself to process, even if means firing "experts" who are strategising about what she should do next.
"Hell, go lick as many freaking donuts as you want," he added. "Girl, you deserve it!"
Most importantly, he said, Grande shouldn't feel pressured to return to the stage until she is ready.
"When and only when you are ready, on behalf of all dads who love your… um… whose daughters love your music SING AGAIN," he wrote. "So there you go my dear, unsolicited advice from a fat dude in Georgia who loves his daughters and appreciate that there are people like you in the world. Take care of you first. Your fans aren’t going anywhere."
Since Millsaps posted his tweet, it's gone viral, with over 23,000 retweets at the time of writing. On Friday, Grande shared a longer statement about the terror attack, saying: "[The victims] will be on my mind and in my heart everyday. And I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."
