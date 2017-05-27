Take That Have Responded Stirringly To The Manchester Attack

Take That had been due to play three homecoming shows at Manchester Arena this week, but these were obviously cancelled in the wake of Monday night's terrorist attack at the venue. The pop trio resumed their tour in Liverpool last night, and took the opportunity to pay tribute to the people of Manchester, the BBC reports.
"As you know, I was born and raised in Manchester, so at this moment in time, I’ve never been so proud to be a Mancunian," band member Howard Donald told the crowd, praising the city's defiant and unified response to the atrocity.
Advertisement
Donald's bandmate Mark Owen dedicated the Liverpool concert to "everyone who has been affected by the events that happened in Manchester," before announcing that the band would be donating all profits from the gig to the We Love Manchester emergency fund. Heartwarmingly, the British Red Cross said yesterday that people have now donated a staggering £5 million to the fund.
The group's third member, Gary Barlow, said the Liverpool show was about people coming together, "stronger than ever."
Liverpool, tonight we come together, stronger than ever. #WonderlandLive pic.twitter.com/JUWkcAda29— Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) May 26, 2017
Meanwhile, Take That have announced a new Manchester concert at the Etihad Stadium on the 18th of June to make up for this week's cancelled arena shows.
Yesterday, Ariana Grande issued a statement in response to the horrific attack after her Manchester Arena show on Monday night. Pledging to return to the city to give a benefit concert, the singer said of the 22 people killed in the atrocity: "They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."
Katy Perry also paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack at her tiny London gig earlier this week, calling for a minute's silence in their honour.
Advertisement