How The People Of Manchester Are Helping Each Other After The Concert Attack

Sikh Temples in Manchester, UK offering food & accommodation. They are open for ALL people. #PrayForManchester #ManchesterArena #England pic.twitter.com/l52J9B5JjN— Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) May 23, 2017
#Manchester.— Danny (@DannyRickard) May 23, 2017
Taxi drivers offering free lifts home.
Local hotels offering safe haven for children
Local people offering beds for the night
The acts of humanity. Taxi drivers taking the injured to hospital & visitors to safety in the city after terrorist attack #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/5M5IMqILuB— Elaine Willcox (@ElaineWITV) May 23, 2017
#Manchester the wonderful staff at @SoupremeC are offering hot food & comfort to police & ambulance staff @gmpolice pic.twitter.com/q5yjkyK7z0— jenny (@jennyamygreen93) May 23, 2017
I've seen so much of this today. Been offered so many free sandwiches. Thank you Manchester. pic.twitter.com/dgFWAFG3X8— Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) May 23, 2017
If anyone in Manchester is looking for a loved one and needs to charge their phone, or use a phone, please use any EE store you find.— EE (@EE) May 23, 2017
We are offering free counselling to those affected. @TLC_Charity #WeStandTogether #Manchester #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/Mag8YViYJ8— Paige Hughes (@PaigeHughesTLC) May 23, 2017
£250,000 raised to support victims' families in under five hours. Manchester, you're the best https://t.co/4IGf25Qa7R— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017
Missing in Manchester after Arena attack: Loved ones are desperate to hear from these peoplehttps://t.co/2dKIUimxte— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017
#Manchester #westandtogether. Join me tonight, 6pm vigil, Albert Square to support people who lost loved ones in Arena attack. pic.twitter.com/KiVGPzatBx— SalfordMayor (@salford_mayor) May 23, 2017
Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens packed with workers on lunch as a busker plays "All You Need Is Love" and "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" pic.twitter.com/GH1xp9d4IC— Arj Singh (@singharj) May 23, 2017