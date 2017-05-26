This Is The World's Most Popular Engagement Ring

Millennials are rewriting the rulebook when it comes to engagement rings. These days, they don’t feel the need to blow three months’ salary on them (thank god), and it’s not unusual to opt for coloured stones such as rubies, emeralds and sapphires rather than traditional diamonds.
So, it's perhaps not surprising that the most-saved engagement ring on Pinterest – where many brides-to-be (and bored singletons, ahem) go for wedding #inspo – has a trendy, modern twist.
The visual bookmarking site's most popular ring has been saved 103,900 times on the site, making it the most popular, MailOnline reported. The stunning piece of jewellery, which was custom-made for its owner, Sylvia Billone, is rose gold and Art Deco in style.
Advertisement
With its classic solitaire and thin rose gold band, it's both elegant in a traditional sense and stylish. See for yourselves.
"The solitaire ring is 1.22 karats with a two-millimeter-width rose gold band," said Billone, who, understandably, didn't reveal how much it had cost.
She had it custom-made after being inspired by other images she saw on Pinterest (as dedicated pinners will know, rose gold is rife on the site).
The most popular engagement ring on the site last year was the 'Verragio Venetian' ring, designed by American jewellers Raymond Lee and pinned more than 63,000 times. It featured a main princess-cut diamond, an 18-karat white gold band and an elaborate, lacy design.
Will a more affordable alternative, perhaps with a coloured stone, come up trumps next year? Here's hoping.
Advertisement