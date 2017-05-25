People Are Tweeting Their Worst Dates & It's Getting A Little Out Of Control

Hashtag game! Tweet out a funny or embarrassing thing that happened to you on a date and tag it with #MyWorstDate. Could be on the show!— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 24, 2017
I was so clueless on a date with this girl, I served saltine crackers and made her play Mario Kart with me. #MyWorstDate— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 24, 2017
@jimmyfallon Halfway through the meal he pulled out a small screwdriver and started cleaning his ears with it. #MyWorstDate— Jane Matenaer (@janematenaer) May 24, 2017
@jimmyfallon I accidentally ran my date over with my car... on prom night. #MyWorstDate— Colby Knight (@colbytherobot) May 24, 2017
@jimmyfallon My date saw I was wearing a Superman ring so he drew a flowchart on a napkin & ranted for 40mins about why Batman was better #MyWorstDate— Jess Pratt (@jess_supey06) May 24, 2017
@jimmyfallon He VERY OBVIOUSLY pooped in his pants & tried to play off needing to leave by saying he had a sudden conference call in China. #MyWorstDate— meg webs (@meghugs) May 24, 2017
@jimmyfallon #MyWorstDate I went to a water park and really had to pee but my date made me ride a jumbo waterslide with him anyway and I peed on him— kayleigh (@kmhsmh) May 24, 2017
@jimmyfallon His wife showed up then burned his car outside, I shouldn't of ordered the Creme Brule #MyWorstDate she was our waitress ?— LindsayleeVonBliss (@LVonBliss) May 24, 2017
@jimmyfallon sitting in the car at the drive-in a cockroach crawled on my dates face. he slap himself so hard it stuck to his cheek. #MyWorstDate— Lynne Pallmeyer (@onceinalifetm) May 25, 2017
@jimmyfallon Rented a movie and in the middle my dachshund dragged a bloody pad out and ripped it up in front of the TV. #myworstdate— Nanine Ortiz (@ninamasterson) May 25, 2017