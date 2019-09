Eva Longoria Did What Any Of Us Would When Posing In The Middle Of A Group Of Models

The actress was fêting 20 years of L'Oréal Paris' partnership with the Cannes Film Festival, rolling up to the Cinema Club as part of Olivier Rousteing's crew, a.k.a. the #BalmainArmy .(he's the beauty brand's recent collaborator and Balmain creative director). or, as they're better known as: the #BalmainArmy .) When such an illustrious, glammed-up squad shows up at an event decked out in the same designer — coordinated, not by error — it would be weird not to commemorate the occasion with a group photo. And so, Longoria huddled in with Irina Shayk, Lara Stone, Cindy Bruna, Doutzen Kroes, Bianca Balti, Maria Borges, Neelam Gill, and Alexina Graham to show off the varying degrees of embellishment, mesh, and sheer panelling in their Balmain looks.