Eva Longoria Did What Any Of Us Would When Posing In The Middle Of A Group Of Models

The group photo has become a seemingly necessary exercise during an outing with three or more people — but it's usually awkward for at least one person in the party. Now, imagine that your crew for the night consists almost exclusively of models, and you somehow end up front-and-centre when it's time to take the #squadgoals shot. In case you're having some trouble picturing it, let Eva Longoria hilariously illustrate how that goes down.
The actress was fêting 20 years of L'Oréal Paris' partnership with the Cannes Film Festival, rolling up to the Cinema Club as part of Olivier Rousteing's crew, a.k.a. the #BalmainArmy.(he's the beauty brand's recent collaborator and Balmain creative director). or, as they're better known as: the #BalmainArmy.) When such an illustrious, glammed-up squad shows up at an event decked out in the same designer — coordinated, not by error — it would be weird not to commemorate the occasion with a group photo. And so, Longoria huddled in with Irina Shayk, Lara Stone, Cindy Bruna, Doutzen Kroes, Bianca Balti, Maria Borges, Neelam Gill, and Alexina Graham to show off the varying degrees of embellishment, mesh, and sheer panelling in their Balmain looks.
Once these pictures were turned around, though, the actress noticed a slight...discrepancy. When she posted one of the shots on Instagram, Longoria captioned the shot: "Just us models �� #Wore5InchHeelsAndStillCouldntKeepUp #SeriouslyShort." Consider it a hazard of accepting Rousteing's invitation to any glitzy party — just like Kim Kardashian West. Still, Longoria pretty much had the best, and honestly, most relatable, response.
Slight height difference aside, Longoria blue-steeled like the best of 'em — who just so happened to be in the same frame as her. A pose-off with the Shayks, the Stones, and the Borges of the world and she still managed to stand out from the pack? Longoria pretty much crushed it.
