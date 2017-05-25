Emotions happened after this. Self-doubt for sure, but not about my body. I had been there and done that, and had made too much progress for even outright insults to truly affect my pride. So what was I really mad about here? That I didn’t get the affirmation and validation I wanted? Maybe. I don’t think there is anything wrong with wanting people to find you attractive. Besides, no one said I was unattractive. These women had become my friends, and they all had nice things to say. I could have been overreacting, and I definitely didn’t have the guts to say something, but it just kept digging at me. They had different things to say about my body, different from what they were saying about all the other bodies. That was the real issue.