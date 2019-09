The Playboy Model Who Body-Shamed A Woman At The Gym Has Been Sentenced

“If I can’t unsee this, then you can’t either," she captioned the photo. For good measure, Mathers included a selfie with a hand clasped over her mouth to further drive home the point that she was completely disgusted by the woman's body. After one of Mathers' Snapchat followers reported the image, the playmate was charged with invasion of privacy. Today, Mathers pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced to 30 days of community service