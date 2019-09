The look, created by hairstylist Chad Wood , not only makes Hudgens look like a boho version of Ann Blyth, but is something we want to dupe for ourselves this freewheeling summer. Its inspiration? None other than Zoë Kravitz’s latest shoot for Elle , which featured flowers and butterflies that hovered over Kravitz's locs. “Vanessa sent it to me and we were both inspired,” Wood tells us. “She really loved the original look [of the shoot] and she didn't want to change it up much. She also has a butterfly tattooed on her neck and her energy is so free, so it was all really perfect.”