Olivia Wilde's New Beauty Venture Is Personal — & Political

"It probably tipped [the decision] over the edge when I found out it was two women running this company. And it felt like everybody was doing it for the right reasons, for personal reasons, like Hillary's history with cancer and how that brought her to the natural product world and wanting something smarter and better for her family. That really affected me. My mother is a cancer survivor, so many of my friends are affected by cancer. It's something you really have to take seriously. I don't accept that we should just accept we're all going to get cancer. What is that? That's insane.