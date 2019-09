No one tells Kristen Stewart what she can and cannot wear. It's something Stewart made clear with her outfit at the Cannes Film Festival. She was there to promote her directorial debut, the short film, Come Swim, but nobody could stop talking about Stewart's chic Chanel dress. The still very blond and shaved Stewart wore a boucle suspender skirt with a peach bandeau top from Chanel's ready-to-wear Cruise line. It was a standout in a sea of more traditional gowns, which was the point.