No one tells Kristen Stewart what she can and cannot wear. It's something Stewart made clear with her outfit at the Cannes Film Festival. She was there to promote her directorial debut, the short film, Come Swim, but nobody could stop talking about Stewart's chic Chanel dress. The still very blond and shaved Stewart wore a boucle suspender skirt with a peach bandeau top from Chanel's ready-to-wear Cruise line. It was a standout in a sea of more traditional gowns, which was the point.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart was quick to call out Cannes' strict dress code, which called for women to wear gowns and heels. “There’s a distinct dress code, right?” Stewart said. “People get really upset at you if you don’t wear heels, or whatever. But you can’t ask people that anymore. It’s kind of a given."
Stewart then gave the best reason for why it was inevitable that the festival would have to change. "Like, if you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either," she said. "Which is nice because even four years ago, that wasn’t a question.”
In fact, as recent as two years ago, Cannes was called out for turning women away from certain parties because they were wearing flats. The festival's director Thierry Frémaux would later apologise, letting everyone know Cannes does not have a footwear policy. “There is a rumour that the festival obliges women to wear heels," he said. "It’s a rumour, it is not true.”
Stewart admitted that she was wearing heels on this year's Cannes red carpet — black Le Silla stilettos, to be exact — but only because she wanted to. "I'm like super stoked about what I'm wearing tonight," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I picked it like two weeks ago."
Just another friendly reminder that Stewart doesn't follow anyone's fashion rules, she makes her own.
