Hold Up, There's A Prosecco Van Touring The UK This Summer

The humble ice cream van has been an integral part of the British summer for decades, but now there's a more grown-up and decadent alternative: the Prosecco van.
Ben Broad and Joe Bruce - the self-styled "Bubble Bros" - imported a a cute Italian three-wheeler and converted it into a bijou mobile bar that serves Prosecco on tap. It proved so popular that they've now added a "Bubble bike" and a second Prosecco van to their fleet of fizz.
They're all available to hire for weddings and garden parties, the Bubble Bros say on Facebook, and they're also going to be touring UK festivals this summer.
Explaining how the Prosecco vans actually work, the Bubble Bros say on Facebook: "The special layout of the bar means that guests can either be served by a member of our staff, or help themselves to a glass without wasting a drop. We can also supply Frizzenti Prosecco by the bottle."
To which we say: Serve it to us however you like, Bubble Bros, as long as it's perfectly chilled. Find out more about the Bubble Bros on their website, and below, check out a list of events the Prosecco vans will be visiting this summer:
Download Festival, Leicestershire, 9-11 June
Glastonbury Festival, Somerset, 21-25 June
Wireless Festival, London, 7-9 July
Noisily Festival, Leicester, 6-9 July
Latitude Festival, Suffolk, 13-16 July
