Fans of discount grocery stores, rejoice: German supermarket chain Lidl is opening in the U.S. in a month, bringing its beloved deals on private-label food and beverages stateside for the first time.
Originally slated to open stateside in 2018, Lidl announced Wednesday that it will begin much earlier than that, with the first 20 stores opening summer 2017. While the first store opening, on June 15, is yet to be announced, the full list of stores opening this summer includes locations in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Within the next year, Lidl says there will be as many as 100 stores across the East Coast, making it poised to become a household name. In advance of it’s U.S. debut, here are eight things you need to know about the grocery store:
Advertisement
1. Lidl currently operates 10,000 stores in 27 countries, all in Europe. That makes it one of the largest retailers in the world. The U.S. expansion has been in the works for years, and headquarters were established in Arlington, VA, back in 2015.
2. Like Trader Joe’s and Aldi, Lidl keeps prices low by using private label products, about 90% to be exact. That includes speciality goods like extra-virgin olive oil from Italy and award-winning speciality cheeses at prices way lower than you'd find in a normal grocery store. In fact, Lidl estimates that you can save up to 50% on certain items compared to traditional grocery store prices.
3. Unlike many comparable discount stores, every Lidl includes a bakery, with bread and pastries made at least four times throughout the day. Bakeries will be located at the front of the store, like in its European counterparts, both greeting shoppers with the enticing aroma of fresh-baked bread, as well as making it an easy grab-and-go option.
4. Sustainability is key to Lidl's operations. All seafood for sale in stores, both fresh and frozen, will be certified sustainable or responsibly farmed, and it is working to be a zero-waste operation overall. Additionally, Lidl is working with Feeding America to donate leftover food.
5. Lidl's low prices will include deals on organic as well as gluten-free options, including meat, dairy, packaged foods, fruit, and vegetables.
6. Lidl will also sell private-label wine curated by its very own Master of Wine. (There are only 350 of them in the world!)
7. Lidl Love It Guarantee means if its private-label products (excluding alcohol) don't meet your standards, Lidl will refund and replace it.
8. The chain is also known for Lidl Surprise, a weekly selection of non-food products available for a limited time. Options may include everything from fitness gear and clothing to toys and furniture.
Advertisement