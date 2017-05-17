The Makeup Shades Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

Summer makeup trends are a bit like florals for spring. Pretty, but definitely not groundbreaking. Year after year, you can pretty much expect the same lineup: coral lips, gold lids, and bronze skin.
But this year, things are finally taking a turn. Blame it on our obsession with unicorns or holographic makeup, but everyone seems to be leaning toward pretty pastel washes, graphic cool tones, and dewy finishes this season. The best part? Each colour trend can be worn subtly for the minimalist types or layered for the peacocks out there.
Curious to see which shades will be the biggest summer hits on Instagram this year? Check 'em out ahead.