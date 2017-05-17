This week is National Sandwich Week, which to us sounds like a magical time full of freshly baked bread, thinly sliced meats, all kinds of different cheeses and, depending on your personal preferences, globs and globs of mayonnaise. That is indeed part of it, but this year, the week started off with a bit of internet controversy when a BBC business reporter named Dougal Shaw published a video that recorded his recent lunchtime “experiment”. His experiment involved making sandwiches at work for lunch instead of going out to buy a pre-packaged sandwich every day like usual. And as you can probably guess, Twitter spotted an issue with this immediately.
Advertisement
The video opens with the words “My Lunch Hack” laid over several photos of different sandwiches, so viewers might expect that they’re about to be blessed with some life-changing advice. But as many took to their social media accounts to point out: the payoff never comes. The narration starts and Dougal Shaw says, “The idea suddenly came to me when I went to buy my usual lunch on my work break. I could buy the same old sandwich or, instead… I realised all the ingredients are in the supermarket for me to construct my own one.” Now, his hack has people all over the the internet asking, "Have you been living under a rock?”
The video continues as Dougal Shaw conducts an experiment by making his own sandwiches every day for a whole week. Shaw explains that the method saves money. He also claims to be the envy of his colleagues when they see his freshly made sandwiches. You can watch the whole video, here.
As you can imagine, after this video was posted to the BBC website, Twitter had comments, questions and concerns. Many begged for clarification on whether this puzzling segment was meant to be satire, while others around the world wondered if there was a different culture of lunch packing here in the UK. Still others were straight-up pissed this man thought he was being clever by suggesting we make our own sandwiches. Here are a few of our favourite reactions:
THIS IS NOT A HACK OR AN EXPERIMENT, THIS IS CALLED MAKING A SANDWICH. THIS IS A MAN LEARNING TO MAKE SANDWICHES. https://t.co/ECkf1vBJRz— Melinda Salisbury (@MESalisbury) May 16, 2017
Oh lord, when did this man stop living with his mum?— DadAndTwo (@DadAndTwo) May 16, 2017
Journalist discovers lifehack of making his own sandwiches https://t.co/TmAnr9Svtu
This literal grownup adult man discovered the "life hack" of making his own sandwiches instead of buying them prepackaged pic.twitter.com/IzHwhHTAjm— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) May 17, 2017
Did I really just watch a BBC reporter 'investigate' making your own sandwich's for a week. Talk about a social class divide.— Haruhi (ill-favored) (@AllHailHaruhi) May 17, 2017
@PrisonPlanet It is a hack to make your own sandwich and save money. Another great hack is to make your own coffee and not waste money at Starbucks. @BBC— Radioilluminati.com (@RadioIlluminati) May 17, 2017
Advertisement