Amy Schumer’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the comedian and her beau of over one year, furniture designer Ben Hanisch, have officially split.
“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” Us reports.
The couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, have been vocal about their relationship both in interviews and on their personal social media pages.
Ten weeks ago, Hanisch posted the below post celebrating Schumer’s Netflix comedy special, “Amy Schumer: The Leather Special”
“So proud of this babe on the release of her new Netflix comedy special out today,” Hanisch captioned the post. “She worked her ass off all year and I couldn’t be happier for her.”
In another post, Hanisch boasted his love for the Snatched star, saying: “A year ago I met the love of my life. We both weren’t looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her.”
Schumer also shared her sentiments about her relationship, though they weren't always as sweetly worded.
“Lame,” she wrote.
