Everything You Need To Know About Camila Cabello's New Album

It's going to be a big week for fans of Camilla Cabello. The former Fifth Harmony singer is releasing a new solo single on Friday, May 19.
There's more where that came from. The 20-year-old pop star posted a lengthy note on social media last night explaining the inspiration and process behind her forthcoming debut album, which she's named (deep breath) The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. It's going to be emotional, y'all.
"The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when I was lost to a time when I found myself again," Cabello told fans. "The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called 'I Have Questions,' which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago.
"I was completely broken during that time," she continued. "I was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud. I couldn't write another song for six months because writing meant I had to feel everything, and I wasn't ready to do that yet.
"So when I graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, I was making music about everything BUT what I was going through. It was like a secret burning on my tongue, and for some reason, I could not get myself to say it, 'til one day I just could not run anymore."
Cabello shared that she eventually returned to "I Have Questions." After finalising that, she began writing "sad songs every day," putting all of her emotions on paper. Over time, the songs became happier, signalling a change deep within herself.
"I realized I wasn't making music just to make an album anymore," the Cuban-born singer wrote. "I was making this music to heal. It wasn't until I had made enough songs to listen back to [that I] realized I could hear myself coming back through these songs. I didn't write it with the intention of delivering a message, but I realized the message was in the hurting, the healing, and the loving."
And thus, an album title was born.
"I might have thought the hurting was my enemy before, but she became the best listener," Cabello explained. "I might have thought I was too impatient for the healing, and it did feel like sometimes she was taking forever, but I realized it made me appreciate her so much more when she arrived. And the loving, I wouldn't have known how beautiful she was if I couldn't miss her all that time."
You can read her message in full below. The countdown to Friday begins now.
