Amar é lindo. Amar é livre! Mas em alguns lugares do mundo essa é uma condição limitada. Na Rússia, existem leis que proíbem a homossexualidade e qualquer manifestação em defesa da liberdade sexual. Em locais como a Chechênia há relatos de campos de concentração, para onde gays são levados e torturados. Hoje, no dia do silêncio, vamos mandar muito amor para essas pessoas que não podem ser quem são. Poste uma foto de um beijo, marque Kremlin na localização e use as tags #Kiss4LGBTQrights e #NãoSilencieOAmor, grite para e com o mundo que amar é tudo de bom. Essas maravilhosas na foto são a @lelagomes e @giordannaforte.

A post shared by Paolla Oliveira (@paollaoliveirareal) on May 7, 2017 at 9:16am PDT