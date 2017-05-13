Amar é lindo. Amar é livre! Mas em alguns lugares do mundo essa é uma condição limitada. Na Rússia, existem leis que proíbem a homossexualidade e qualquer manifestação em defesa da liberdade sexual. Em locais como a Chechênia há relatos de campos de concentração, para onde gays são levados e torturados. Hoje, no dia do silêncio, vamos mandar muito amor para essas pessoas que não podem ser quem são. Poste uma foto de um beijo, marque Kremlin na localização e use as tags #Kiss4LGBTQrights e #NãoSilencieOAmor, grite para e com o mundo que amar é tudo de bom. Essas maravilhosas na foto são a @lelagomes e @giordannaforte.
I dedicate this picture to all those who were hurt, silenced, mistreated, hunted, tortured, martyred, caged, judged, minimized, wronged, humiliated even killed because of the fact that the way they loved was misunderstood. I dedicate this to those who could not assume their love because they never had any support. I dedicate to those who fight everyday to have a fair place in society. I dedicate to all of those who needed to run away, needed to say goodbye forever for their parents, to those who were afraid or ashamed because of the way they love. For those who did not have choice to explain themselves cuz people would never accept. To those who all time explained that they did never choose who they love and people never understood. To those who cried alone, who had no support for being minority. For all those who had no more power to fight or power to express their proud. All those who risk themselves because of love. All those who needed to hide them whole life… all those who had a entire life as a forced secret not because of option. It was needed. All those who left in the darkness and silence of the night to meet someone who they love. To all those who were afraid to go out dressed with different clothes. All those who wanted to put make up on but didn’t not because would not be accepted.. All those who could not express their feelings. All those who fight till the end in the name of love. I dedicate for all those who kept loving even if it’s so hard sometimes. All those who believed that as long as there is love there is hope. Love is beautiful. It can not be interrupted by hate. Love always wins and it will always win all the battles. It must be respected, honored, blessed, protected and sacred. Let’s spread love not hate. Love is good and world is mad.. lets fight for love. To finish this text and speech I would like to ask from the deepest part of my heart LET LOVE BE. People don’t feel guilty because of you love. <3 #gayrightsmatter #kiss4lgbtqrights #LoveConquersHate
Não julguem alguém pela sexualidade quando você não quer ser julgado pelo caráter. Eu não preciso morar nos países que tem leis extremista e radicais em relação aos homossexuais para tomar e sentir as dores, onde as penalidades chegam a torturas físicas e psicológicas, isolamento e o pior, a sentença de morte. Poderia ser comigo ou até mesmo com você ou um ente proximo. O mundo é para todos, as minorias tem tanto direito quanto as maiorias. Por que odiar ou punir uma pessoa pela sua forma de amar?? O amor não tem opção sexual, o amor acontece. Você não precisa ser homossexual pra RESPEITAR um homossexual. Somos uma única raça. A raça humana. NINGUÉM PRECISA MORRER POR AMAR. AMOR É AMOR, NÃO IMPORTA A FORMA. Não somos obrigados a aceitar homossexuais, mas somos obrigados a respeita-los. #NãoSilencieOAmor #Kiss4LGBTQRIGHTS
Hoje a querida Elza Soares e Eu vamos relembrar o AMOR ? O amor é livre, o amor é para todos, os direitos devem ser iguais para todos, viva a lei do amor.