Have You Even Seen Donatella Versace's Instagram?

For Donatella Versace, extraness is a way of life. And we say that with utmost love and respect: Her level of extra is so fabulous, it's basically globally understood that no one can do extra like Donatella Versace does extra. Now, we promise to stop being so extra. But really — the designer of Versace and Versus Versace is not only talented and, you know, a pretty glamorous household name; she's also quite the chronicler of her own life's festivities. And the videos she posts on her Instagram , which are brimming with models, houses, celebrities, and more models, are pure entertainment.