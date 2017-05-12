Look alive, Gladiators! There's a baby on the way for Scandal star Katie Lowes — and her boss Shonda Rhimes has it handled.
People reports that Lowes, who plays Quinn Perkins on the ABC drama, revealed on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and husband Adam Shapiro are expecting their first child, a baby boy. The couple have been married since 2012. Fun fact: Shapiro is a fellow actor who once played Quinn's boyfriend, Jesse Tyler, on Scandal's second season.
The actress told Kimmel that she and Shapiro have "zero names" for their son, but haven't ruled out a tribute to basketball star Lebron James.
Alternatively, they could go the "Shon" or "Rhimes" route. Lowes shared that the creator of her show — which will be ending after its seventh season, it's just been announced — put two and two together after watching playbacks of her scenes. Lowes joked that she looked like she'd had a “really good weekend eating pizza and beer or I was pregnant.”
“I told her five minutes from being pregnant," the 35-year-old actress told Kimmel. "She already knew, she’s a genius. She knows the minute I got pregnant."
Costar Guillermo Diaz, who plays Huck on the show, offered this helpful observation, Lowes said.
"Your boobs look super-big," he told her.
So, will the pregnancy be written into Quinn's storyline? Could fans handle a Baby Charlie? Or maybe an actual Baby Huck? Scandal's season 6 two-hour finale airs next week, so stay vigilant for any huge plot twists — or maybe just some Olivia Pope-style oversized handbags.
