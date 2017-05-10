Kristen Stewart is fast becoming the darling of indie psychological thrillers, but she's still holding down her high-profile gig as a Chanel ambassador. Stewart has worked with the iconic French fashion house since 2013, and was appointed as the face of its colour cosmetics last year.
Now, Chanel has announced that the star has been named the face of its upcoming Gabrielle Chanel perfume — an appointment that may seem like just another day’s work for the actress, but this is a far more exciting announcement. This is Chanel’s first fragrance “pillar” — so, not a variation on an existing fragrance, like Chanel No. 5 — in 15 years, which is more than half of Stewart’s entire life thus far.
To promote the new fragrance ahead of its launch this September, Kristen will appear in both a video and print campaign, shot by director Ringan Ledwidge and photographer Kadim Sadli, respectively. Sure, you may not be able to get a sense of the scent from the visuals alone, but considering how long Chanel has been working on its next fragrance, you can probably assume it'll be a pretty special sensory experience. In an earlier press release, the brand described the perfume as an “abstract floral,” so take that as permission to let your imagination run wild.
