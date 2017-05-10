Transformations aren't always what they seem. Pic on the right is after losing almost 100 pounds in 2012. It was one of the first times I had ever allowed anyone to take a picture of me in a bikini (and only because it was my first time swimming in the ocean). The girl on the left hated herself vastly more than the girl on the right, even though she weighed 30 pounds less than right-girl. She was in a nasty relationship, living abroad and lonely, and despite losing weight STILL HATED HER BODY. Losing weight won't make you love yourself. . . Pic on the right is after 25 years of realizing that losing 5 pounds won't make me a better person, it won't make me like myself, and most importantly it won't make me happy. I go to the gym, I eat healthy, but it's not for weight loss; it's because I only get one body and I want to use it as long as possible. Eating 800 calories a day isn't taking care of your body, even if it makes you skinny. (Eating that little is part of what made gain weight, I was starving my body.) #barebutbold . . #bopo #bopowarrior #bodypositive #effyourbeautystandards #embracethesquish #selflove #selfloveclub #loveyourbody #loveyourself #curvy #plussize #plusisequal #allworthy #allbodiesaregoodbodies #nowrongway #nowrongwaytobeawoman #nomakeup #nophotoshop #sacigers #curvygirl #transformation #tbt #throwback

A post shared by Hannah (@lavidahannah) on May 4, 2017 at 10:59am PDT