The Head Of The FBI Has Been Fired & The Internet Reacts

EXT. JAMES COMEY'S HOUSE - NIGHT— Lily Herman (@lkherman) May 9, 2017
Comey opens a box on his stoop containing whiskey and a card.
It reads, "Suck it, you asshat. - xoxo HRC"
And as Comey was being fired, he whispered a defeated "But... her emails..." as a last attempt to prove his worth.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) May 9, 2017
Trump Nominates Mar-A-Lago Chocolate Cake Slice to Replace Comey as FBI Director— kara vallow (@teenagesleuth) May 9, 2017
You know what Trump did by firing Comey? He confessed by taking that action.— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 9, 2017
Firing FBI Director Comey to stop the #TrumpRussiaInvestigation is more Nixonian than anything Nixon did during #Watergate pic.twitter.com/TrtFKSOYQj— Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) May 10, 2017
#RussiaGate is looking more and more like #Watergate pic.twitter.com/VOiUxaThut— AWW (@Mom2cjandaj) May 10, 2017
FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian pic.twitter.com/PatArKOZlk— RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) May 9, 2017
An incredibly ominous sign, no matter your view of Comey. He investigated + was removed by Sessions, who is implicated in interference case. https://t.co/zNgMqkCnus— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) May 9, 2017
FBI Director James Comey was just fired. How is that not Treason to fire the head of the investigation into your illegal actions.— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) May 9, 2017
People who were fired while investigating Trump:— Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) May 9, 2017
Sally Yates
Preet Bharara
James Comey
An independent committee is essential #Watergate
If Bill Clinton got an independent investigation over a blowjob, Donald Trump deserves one for screwing the entire country.#Comey— Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) May 10, 2017
@JohnCornyn Senator, I'm a Texan, I'm a Republican. Step up and do the right thing here, not make petty jabs. Independent investigation now.— Christopher Vega (@TheVega) May 10, 2017
We need an independent investigation. We also need an a GOP that isn't complicit in the president's crimes. We need lots of things.— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) May 9, 2017