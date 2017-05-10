Story from US News

The Head Of The FBI Has Been Fired & The Internet Reacts

Caitlin Flynn
The news that FBI Director James Comey has been fired by the White House raises myriad questions and concerns.
"The FBI is one of our nation's most cherished and respected institutions, and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said, adding that the search for Comey’s replacement will begin immediately.
The White House cited Comey’s mishandling of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation as the reason for his termination, but people aren’t quite buying it. Until today’s shocking events, Comey was the leader of an investigation into whether Trump’s advisers colluded with Russia to swing the presidential election in the Republican candidate’s favour.
Whenever anything major happens in politics or any other sphere, people flock to Twitter to share their reactions. Humour has become a coping mechanism over the past several months so there’s no shortage of jabs — but the overarching sentiment is that an independent investigation is needed immediately.
