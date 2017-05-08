“The Sad Girls Club (@sadgirlsclubpbg) started with me documenting my worst year of depression, and I created a film out of what I was going through,” says 27-year-old Elyse Fox (@elyse.fox). “My family never knew what was happening with me. I always seemed happy and in a positive mood, so this was my way of telling the world, and the people close to me, ‘This is what’s really going on in my head. This is what’s been going on with me.’ As soon as I released it, 50 girls flooded my inbox saying, ‘I see myself in this story. I can totally relate to this. Can you give me any advice?’ Immediately, I saw a need. There were girls out there, a lot younger than me and as confused as I was at their age, that needed a sense of community, a mentor or just someone to vent to. I wish people understood that depression is an actual sickness. It’s something that needs to be studied and treated as such. And treated with kindness and with love.” #hereforyou Watch our Instagram story where Elyse offers some helpful advice, then, learn more about how our community is sharing their mental health journeys and supporting one another. (Video link in bio) Photo by @elyse.fox
Advertisement