The Latest Health Tech Will Blow Your Mind

Artificial Intelligence, gamification, interactive wearables, home medical testing – the latest innovations push the boundaries of health tech. From virtual reality pain relief to a finger prick blood test monitor that helps chemotherapy patients manage their treatment, these groundbreaking technologies make a genuine difference to people’s lives – and can even save lives.
As well as creating digital tools and devices to support specific needs and help people get better, there are also radical concepts to keep them healthy in the first place. It begs the question, will we stop needing doctors one day? We’re not quite there yet, but here’s a roundup of some of the most impressive I-can’t-believe-it advancements in the health tech world.