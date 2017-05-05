The golden rule of the internet dictates that if something exists, there is probably porn for it. Unsurprisingly, the rule applies pretty well to Star Wars — and apparently, it gave plenty of us reason to celebrate May the 4th.
Given that the franchise is continuing to grow, with The Last Jedi set to debut in December as well as a Han Solo anthology film in the works, it's no wonder that Star Wars is still popular as ever.
According to data provided by Pornhub, searches for porn relating to Star Wars spiked by 633% on May 4 this year, beating last year's spike of 510%.
And that's not all — while "Star Wars" remained the most popular search term of the day, people were also searching terms such as "Star Wars lesbian," "light saber," "Star Wars parody” and "Star Wars anal."
Popular characters, on the other hand, included Darth Vader, Rey, and Princess Leia — particularly when she's paired with Jabba the Hut (no surprise to Friends fans).
So if you're in need of something to tide you over until the new movie comes out in December, we hope we've provided you with a little inspiration. And if not, you probably just learned a whole lot about Star Wars fans.
