No Scrubs: The Benefits Of Dry Body Brushing

"Lymph is a fluid in our circulatory system containing white blood cells, meaning compromised detoxification of this vital organ affects our immune systems, too. Bacteria, toxins and other waste from our blood filters through the lymph nodes where the bacteria is destroyed, however, improper detoxification means a compromised immune system and increased predisposition to viruses and illness. As dry body brushing stimulates our lymphatic system, by doing so, we are directly assisting them in detoxifying pathogens, strengthening our immune systems and lessening our susceptibility to illness."