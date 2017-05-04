This Blogger Destroyed The Idea That Women Should Be Smaller Than Men

There is nothing inherently "manly" about being strong. There is also nothing inherently "unfeminine" about being bigger, taller or musclier than a man. My whole life I have dated men who are thinner than me and when I was younger that used to get to me. I thought that it made me less of a girl to have bigger thighs than my boyfriend. Honestly, this is a fallacy. Men don't need to be bulky/tall and women don't need to be small. How we feel about ourselves should also not be based on who we are dating or bullshit ideals about how men and women are supposed to look. Shoutout to my buddy @rachelashenden who commented on my newfound arm muscles and nicknamed me "The Buff T-Rex" (I have short arms ?) Probably my favourite nickname of all time. ? . . . #bodypositive #bodyposi #bodylove #bopo #selflove #feminine #bodyconfident

A post shared by E S S I E (@khal_essie) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:11am PDT