Beginning Today, Expect People To Get Much More Emotional On Facebook

Last February, Facebook finally let users do more than “Like” a post. The introduction of emoji reactions let everyone love, laugh, shed tears, feel angry, and act surprised (or, as Facebook put it, “wow”) in response to a shared status or link.
But Facebook wants you to let all the emotions out. The social network now lets you react to comments as well as posts. This follows the introduction of reactions to Messenger — including a new “Dislike” reaction on the app — last month.
You react to a comment in the same way you react to a regular post. Simply press and hold down the Like button on the app to select your reaction. On desktop, hover over the thumbs-up to see your options.
On desktop, multiple reactions to comments look a bit too crammed into one space. On mobile, they’re more spaced out, and it’s easier to see who’s loving, liking, and wow-ing a comment.
Go cry, laugh, or scream if you must. As of today, for better or worse, there's no limit to showing how you really feel on Facebook.
