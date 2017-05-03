Look, I’m not saying that we ought to show our kids our nude photos, or give them a tour of our sex toy drawers, but kids can smell a lie from a mile away. There’s nothing wrong with telling your kids, “This is an adult toy,” and, if pressed further, responding with, “It’s for adults to have sexual pleasure,” instead of pretending it’s a back massager. They know it’s not a damn back massager, and if they do believe that it is, do you really want them using it on their back? In my opinion, lying to kids about these things at an early age only complicates your ability to give truthful explanations in the future. If you act embarrassed, so will your child. Our shame and embarrassment about sexuality is put upon us by society, and it’s a parent’s job to shift the paradigm of what is “normal.” Sexuality is natural, after all. We need to empower our children to feel comfortable around these subjects so that they can confidently navigate the world as a sexual being one day (because, yes, they will have sex one day, too).