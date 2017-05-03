Kendall Jenner Covers Vogue India

The issue features six fashion editorials modelled by a mix of local talent alongside a global casting of models. For those who have never been to India, for example, you can vicariously check out Jaipur street celebrations; a palatial wedding also serves as a backdrop for another editorial. As this is an international edition of Vogue we're talking about, the issue also includes photoshoots set in New York and Paris. "Different elements of India have influenced my world — and in turn this issue," Testino said in the release. "It’s the people, the art, the colors, the elephants, and everything in between. I wanted to bring my world truly to this amazing nation, by shooting the issue in India. I wanted it to stay true to the Indian spirit.”