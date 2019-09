Kendall Jenner Covers Vogue India

While we were sleeping, Jenner spent two days in the country with the Vogue India and Testino teams pulling it all off. And with an Instagram following nearing 80 million , we're pretty impressed the model managed to skirt the paps. But there's more to the project than just pretty pictures: To support the charity Girls Rising , Testino is releasing a limited-edition print of one of his favourite shots from the issue, and proceeds from the print's sales will be donated to the charity. Girls Rising uses storytelling to support the education of young girls and women in India. The 500 prints will be sold on Mira Mira for approximately $465, with free international shipping for its first week, which means you, too, can have some Kardashian-Jenner art in your home — for a steep price, sure, but hey, it's for a good cause.