Unfortunately, being a woman on the internet comes with its fair share of trials and tribulations. One woman found this out the hard way when she encountered a message on Instagram — from a man who she didn't match with on Tinder.
Madison, who goes by @maaaaaadiison on Twitter, posted screenshots on Monday of her conversation with Troy, who slid into her DMs after seeing her on Tinder. His message began innocently enough, then veers into stalker territory.
"Hello, we didn't match on Tinder so I'm awkwardly attempting to stalk you on ig," he wrote. "It looks like you're kinda into awkward."
Madison replied, "have fun with that" — nothing offensive or inflammatory. And yet, the response she got was flagrantly inappropriate.
It doesn't end there. After she responded, "troy I wouldn't let you fuck me if you were the last dude on earth," his responses only got worse.
is this english??? what does this even mean pic.twitter.com/oxQYGTIyjx— Reptilia (@maaaaaadiison) May 1, 2017
Madison gamely kept her cool (this writer certainly wouldn't have), and continued with a pretty perfect response.
Troy, however, was not dissuaded.
HES TRYING TO HIT ON ME NOW JM SO FUCKING DONE pic.twitter.com/P8CqyJxl0h— Reptilia (@maaaaaadiison) May 1, 2017
He did eventually say that he'd leave her alone, but left her with another head-scratching message.
But one thing Troy didn't keep in mind was that he had left his work information — and other information — pretty available for all to see.
No word on whether or not Madison called his work office to complain, but we're guessing that if he's as much of a cyber-stalker as he seems to be, he's probably seen these tweets and will hopefully think before harassing someone in the future — especially someone who can beat him at his own game.
