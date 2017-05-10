There are some mornings when your snooze button has been hit more than once, and you find you have 10 minutes to tear yourself out of bed and head off into the world. On those mornings, style experimentation isn't always the first thing on your mind. However, we'd argue that compromising positions (juggling your coffee and tying your shoelaces while refreshing CityMapper to see when your bus leaves) can often lead to surprising results.
The next time you're late for an important work meeting or behind schedule for breakfast plans with pals, take a look through your Instagram feed to see how the most stylish women wear their locks. From slicked-back with statement earrings stealing the focus, to no-fuss low-slung buns, we've chosen our favourite hairstyles that take around three minutes to recreate.
Bandanas and beanies to hide unwashed roots? Yes please. Tousled fringes that don't need a blow dry? That's right. No matter your length or texture, you'll find something ahead to make those time-deficient mornings that little bit easier. Now go catch that bus.