Have you ever wished you could make those nasty internet trolls eat their words? Now you can, quite literally, thanks to the new Brooklyn bakery Troll Cakes, which sends those who can't say anything nice a chocolate chip brownie cake with their words written right on it.
Kat Thek, a self-taught baker, told New York's Pix11 News that she got the idea for the bakery after witnessing a country legend get trolled. "People were saying bizarrely mean things to Dolly Parton it made me really mad," Thek said. "She is a treasure everyone loves her what is the point of being mean to Dolly Parton?” At that moment, she had the idea to serve these people their nasty comments right back at them so they could see how it feels.
"I just like the contrast of someone being ‘oh, I’m powerful and scary’ from far away I’m gonna be so mean," she told Pix11, "and then that mean thing showing up on a colorful, idiotically happy cake at their home or work, that delights me.”
Now, you can be delighted by this, too. Unfortunately it's only in the U.S. for now, but if you're there on holiday - for around £30 you can go to the Troll Cakes' website and submit the comment and the address of the troll. Thek will then turn it into a cake and ship it off in a box that includes the hater's original comment. They ship anywhere in the U.S., but if you're sending to someone in New York City, you can sign up for next day in-person delivery.
Thek promises that the comment may be terrible, but the cake is edible and delicious. Not to mention, pretty. Just look at all those colorful sprinkles. The words "You Donkey Witch" never looked so delightful.
Don't know where the comment came from? Don't worry, Troll Cakes isn't just a bakery, it's also a detective agency. For around £50, Thek will figure out where this person lives or works and send a cake over to them. She does say that not all cases will be accepted, so no, you probably can't go sending Troll Cakes to the celebrities you don't like.
For a limited time, though, Thek will send a cake to the White House featuring your favorite Donald Trump tweet. The "Tiny Hands Special" costs £25, but she swears is "bigly satisfying." She even posted a photo of one of the cakes she was shipping to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, which included the president's quote about having the "highest ratings since the World Trade Center came down" from his recent Associated Press interview.
Thek told Pix11 that putting these mean comments on a cake makes them funny, but it also takes away their power. "You can’t take a troll seriously," she said. "It’s just an idiot who said something and if somebody wants to yell ‘I’m a huge idiot’ I think it’s our duty to let them do that and put it on a cake and make them see how it looks."
We couldn't agree more. Now when can they open a bakery in London?
