EFI: "In an early stage of our relationship, something really horrible happened to me — I was raped. It marked our relationship, and it marked me as a woman and as a person. I had been trying to deal with this for a long, long time. But, of course, because I was doing it alone without anyone except for Walter, it was a hard thing for me to heal completely. So, I decided that I was going to just crack open about it in front of the cameras. Sadly, women get raped all the time, and it’s so hard for partners to try to help someone who is going through that. I was trying to send a little light to everyone who could identify with the things I’ve been through. Make Love Not Porn is not just a community; it’s not a sex tech platform; we’re like family you have never met. Sharing my story really helped me. I’m going to be open about my life, because what’s the point of living if you can't enjoy it and have to be so secret about your reality?"