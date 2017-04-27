In Honour Of The Met Gala, Let's Revisit THIS Solange Knowles Look

In a weekend centred around Reebok's tenants in fashion, fitness, and music, Knowles was invited to speak to the intersectionality of these core values when it comes to self-expression and creativity. We know style has always played a role in the performer's career — and it still has enormous significance in her work. And at any given red carpet event, she's one of the most highly-anticipated arrivals, since it's pretty much guaranteed she won't be wearing the same sweetheart-neckline gown as everyone else. What made the dress she wore on that particular first Monday in May so special to her, though, was the fact that it was rooted in something deeper for her, personally: "That was a moment that I felt 100% myself — as ‘myself’ as you can feel with a fan as a dress," she explained.