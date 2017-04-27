In Honour Of The Met Gala, Let's Revisit THIS Solange Knowles Look

No matter what occasion, backdrop, or time of year, Solange Knowles always makes us feel excited about fashion — whether she's showing up in a metallic, olive-hued Gucci gown to the Grammys or sharing a laid-back #OOTD featuring an off-the-shoulder CF. Goldman blouse styled with Reeboks. These two outfits may seem worlds apart, but not for Solange. For someone whose every sartorial step is reported on, dissected, and raved about, what constitutes an iconic look? We can list off a handful easily — The Kenzo wedding jumpsuit! The embellished Michael Kors pants! Any and every Mardi Gras getup! So, when we got the chance to catch up with Knowles at Reebok's Classics Crib during Coachella, we had to ask: What does she consider to be her most memorable ensemble?
Advertisement
"I really, really enjoyed my Met Ball look from two years ago," she told Refinery29 of the sculptural Giles Deacon mini dress she wore to the 2015 event. "It gave the illusion of a fan — the theme was ‘[China:] Through the Looking Glass,’ and I wanted to be as respectful as possible to the theme."
In a weekend centred around Reebok's tenants in fashion, fitness, and music, Knowles was invited to speak to the intersectionality of these core values when it comes to self-expression and creativity. We know style has always played a role in the performer's career — and it still has enormous significance in her work. And at any given red carpet event, she's one of the most highly-anticipated arrivals, since it's pretty much guaranteed she won't be wearing the same sweetheart-neckline gown as everyone else. What made the dress she wore on that particular first Monday in May so special to her, though, was the fact that it was rooted in something deeper for her, personally: "That was a moment that I felt 100% myself — as ‘myself’ as you can feel with a fan as a dress," she explained.
It was one of the stand-out pieces from the night, for sure, with its unconventional shape and graphic, Star Wars-esque print. However, in this particular case, the garment is representative of a moment — and an experience that she holds dear. "My husband and I made a date night and we had so much fun, she added. "I think that also impacted the way I feel about that look so much."
The timing of this red carpet throwback couldn't be better, since the 2017 Met Gala, which will honour Rei Kawakubo's work at Comme des Garçons, is happening Monday — as if we needed more reason to be psyched to see what Knowles is going to wear.
Disclosure: Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Reebok for the purpose of writing this story.
Advertisement