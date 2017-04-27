After experiencing a privileged life of being waited on hand and foot, transitioning into the crummy old White House, with its cozy interiors and contemporary art had to feel like a downgrade for President Donald Trump. Where was the 24K gold? The opulence? The Louis XIV-inspired design?
In recognition of Trump’s quickly approaching “100 days,” the Associated Press ran a feature on Monday about the President’s time in office. As noted by Grub Street, while many of the details were provided a refresher of the headlines we’ve seen over the past few months, one tidbit stuck out:
“A man accustomed to wealth and its trappings, Trump has embraced life in the Executive Mansion, often regaling guests with trivia about the historic decor. With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president.”
While a big red Coke button may seem on the extravagant side, a man’s gotta stay hydrated, and caffeinated, and sugared up. He is the leader of the free world, after all (oh...wait…that title was handed off to someone else). Aside from his many presidential responsibilities, Trump is still in the midst of dealing with the internal friction, foibles, and subsequent press leaks that have plagued his first 100 days.
The feature did however bring light to one situation, he’s quickly learning that business acumen and only thinking of the bottom-line will get him only so far.
"Pretty much everything you do in government involves heart, whereas in business most things don't involve heart," he said. "In fact, in business you're actually better off without it.”
