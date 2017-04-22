bizarre Handmaid's Tale panel at Tribeca. Cast stressing over and over again that it's "not a feminist story, it's a human story."— rachel handler (@rachel_handler) April 21, 2017
The Handmaid's Tale cast is All Lives Matter-ing their show, it's so odd— rachel handler (@rachel_handler) April 21, 2017
"The people hanging were men." "I didn't play Offred as a feminist." I'm genuinely stunned— rachel handler (@rachel_handler) April 21, 2017
Clearly an attempt to appeal to a wider audience but disappointing. Ann Dowd is the exception and explicitly getting political.— rachel handler (@rachel_handler) April 21, 2017
Also at this odd Q&A. Show is fantastic and important FEMINIST work PLEASE STILL WATCH IT. Then shoot hulu a tweet that feminism is cool :o) https://t.co/HRf6RvvGKu— Erin Darke (@ErinMayaDarke) April 22, 2017
This is awkward. the #HandmaidsTale cast stressed that it was a "human story" and not a "feminist story." #Tribeca2017 pic.twitter.com/3DV9PDLYuO— emmy? (@emmmycollins) April 21, 2017
@rachel_handler I feel like it's the height of fake news to say The Handmaid's Tale OF ALL THINGS isn't a feminist story. wtf?— big bad bully bitch (@battymamzelle) April 22, 2017
Have they not, you know, read the book? And since when does feminism ≠ human? #handmaidstale https://t.co/n5aATKYhCp— Sara Netzley (@SaraNetzley) April 22, 2017
@KarmaLovesGumbo They needed an "only," an "also," and a human rights definition of the F word, imho.— Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) April 22, 2017