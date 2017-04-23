Inspiring Instagram Pictures From the London Marathon

Earlier today, a record number of runners took part in the London Marathon.
According to organisers, some 40,382 people attempted the 26.2-mile course around the capital - over 1,000 more than last year.
Kenyan runner Mary Keitany won the women's race, crossing the line in two hours, 17 minutes and one second, the second-fastest time in history. Paula Radcliffe is the only female athlete to have ever run a marathon faster.
But of course, the London Marathon isn't just about elite athletes. Jackie Scully, a 35-year-old breast cancer survivor, completed the gruelling course today after getting married to now-husband Duncan Sloan on the Cutty Sark in Greenwich at 7,30am.
After crossing the finishing line in a little over three hours and 30 minutes, she told the Daily Mail: "This morning, I stood on that start line and I didn’t know if I would even make a mile because of the injuries I’ve been through. I’ve had my leg rebuilt 10 years ago, on top of breast cancer, so I’ve had quite a few hurdles to overcome."
She added: "Crossing that line today, I really feel I’ve made a statement for all those people who think they can't. For all those people who are stuck at the bottom of the stairs and think they can’t climb up, and that means a huge amount to me."
