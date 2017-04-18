As much as we love reasonably priced home goods, Ikea can be a terrifying place to visit. Battling through hoards of baby strollers and trying to agree with our partners on what bedside table to buy are what nightmares are made of. And, a Saturday spent shopping at Ikea is only made scarier by the fact that we know we're going to end up spending the rest of our weekends figuring out how to put that nightstand together. Still, there's one huge upside to the Ikea experience that always keeps us coming back and even puts a temporary smile on our faces. It's the Ikea food. Swedish meatballs and cinnamon buns make all the angst worth it. Thankfully, Ikea could soon create a new way for us to get all that goodness without having to endure the fear of entering the full store.