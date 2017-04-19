Update: Teigen and BECCA Cosmetics have confirmed that the upcoming launch is a Glow Palette. Want to know what went into creating it? Step into the "glow kitchen," as Teigen calls it in a brand-new YouTube video. There, she shows us how to make a shade named Beach Nectar, which looks like a (potentially edible?) champagne shimmer. Watch it for yourself, below.
No word yet on whether it will make us look as ridiculously radiant as the model always does, but if it takes us even halfway there, we're in.
This story was originally published on April 13, 2017.
Chrissy Teigen already has the perfect child, the perfect husband, the perfect dog, and the perfect social-media presence — and now she has the perfect beauty collab to go along with it.
Earlier today, the 31-year-old model and BECCA Cosmetics brand both took to Instagram to announce that a super special, super secret project is on its way. Given Teigen’s expertise in all things edible — and the fact that the mesmerising Boomerang they posted features her in a chef’s hat with a mixing bowl — it’s probably not a stretch to say that whatever’s happening with #BECCAxCHRISSY will be good enough to eat. (Or look it, at least.)
“IT IS OFFICIAL! I’m cooking up something super special with my friends at @BECCAcosmetics I’ve been a massive fan of their highlighters for years and I just can’t wait for you all to see… it’s reeeeally delicious, hope you love it!” Teigen captioned the clip, which has over 1.8 million views so far. This is also leading many to believe that the product in question is a highlighter, which seems fitting.
Believe it or not, despite being the perfect person to represent a social media-savvy makeup brand, this will be Chrissy’s first time lending her face — or skills — to something in the world of beauty since modelling for Gillette Venus, Amopé, and Olay early on in her career. It’s about time the star got a gig just like this one, and we can’t think of a more perfect fit for her than BECCA. Let’s say it one more time for good measure: perfect.
