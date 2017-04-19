Believe it or not, despite being the perfect person to represent a social media-savvy makeup brand, this will be Chrissy’s first time lending her face — or skills — to something in the world of beauty since modelling for Gillette Venus, Amopé, and Olay early on in her career. It’s about time the star got a gig just like this one, and we can’t think of a more perfect fit for her than BECCA. Let’s say it one more time for good measure: perfect.