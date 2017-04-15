Fancy An Easter Tipple? Hot Cross Bun Gin Is Here

Most of the time, a hot cross bun comes accompanied by a humble cup of tea or coffee. But hey, the Easter four-day weekend only comes around once a year, so if you prefer to serve your hot cross buns with something a touch stronger, no one's going to judge. You could even pair a traditional hot cross bun with a slightly less traditional measure of Hot Cross Bun Gin, because this now, apparently, is a thing.
In fact, Not on the High Street is selling a 500ml bottle of the stuff for £32.00. It's made by Gin Tales, who have form when it comes to unusual gins: they also make a lavender gin, a strawberry, rose and lime gin, and even a Christmas pudding gin.
Anyway, the Hot Cross Bun Gin is described as "an adult twist on an Easter favourite" and "a beautiful gin infusion with citrus, sultanas and Easter spices." It's also 37.5% proof, just like regular gin, so it's probably best served with tonic water unless you want to be heading to bed for a tipsy nap before the clock strikes seven.
