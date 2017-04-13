Story from Food & Drink

The Weirdest Easter Eggs On Sale This Year

Natalie Gil
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Easter is here, and with it, our annual opportunity to devour our own body weight in chocolate eggs. Hurrah!
But don’t feel the need to settle for bog-standard Dairy Milk (and definitely not plain old Nestlé). With Easter being hailed as “the new Christmas”, and sales of chocolate eggs up 12% between 2015 and 2016, according to The Guardian, there are increasingly many more exciting options out there.
So why not go for something a little more adventurous this year? (You can always chuck a few Cadbury’s eggs in your supermarket trolley if you realise you’ve made a grave mistake…)

More from Global News

R29 Original Series