Easter is here, and with it, our annual opportunity to devour our own body weight in chocolate eggs. Hurrah!
But don’t feel the need to settle for bog-standard Dairy Milk (and definitely not plain old Nestlé). With Easter being hailed as “the new Christmas”, and sales of chocolate eggs up 12% between 2015 and 2016, according to The Guardian, there are increasingly many more exciting options out there.
So why not go for something a little more adventurous this year? (You can always chuck a few Cadbury’s eggs in your supermarket trolley if you realise you’ve made a grave mistake…)