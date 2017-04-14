Story from Makeup

The Latest Eyebrow Trend Is Ruffling Some Feathers

Christopher Luu
Instagram isn't just for pictures of artful avocado toast and #OOTDs. It's also a major space for beauty — highlighters shine bright, artists show off their skills, and people everywhere get inspiration for their own looks. But it's also given birth to some pretty questionable trends.
The latest? Feather eyebrows.
No, beauty gurus aren't taking actual plumage to their brows, Insta beauty stars are brushing their brows to resemble feathers.
Glamour magazine reports that patient zero for the phenomenon is Finnish makeup artist Stella Sironen. While her eye look, which featured a melon-y pink and pastel blue eyeshadows paired with bold blue mascara, was the main draw, the focus seemed to be drawn upwards, towards her brow. Sironen parted it horizontally so that it resembled a bird's feather. While most makeup artists would recommend a heavy-duty brow gel, Sironen used a glue stick. "[So] i'm starting this new brow trend please recreate it and wear it everyday," she captioned the photo.
Sironen may have intended it as a joke, but the avian-inspired trend seemed to earn a flock of followers. The look started to migrate across Instagram, with people recreating the look for themselves (and using brow gel in lieu of glue). Marie Claire reports that Sironen even posted a second picture showcasing a variation on the look and letting everyone know that she's in on the joke.
"[When] u make a joke about starting a funny brow trend people will take it seriously and.... well. start the trend anyways," she wrote.
If you want to parrot the look for yourself, there's plenty of inspiration in the hashtag #featherbrows. Some are adding a bit of glam to the look with gold pigment and others are going the opposite direction.
Eagle-eyed beauty fans can see a few looks that are all about subtle no-makeup makeup on the eye, so the brows really stand out.
Other looks are full-on Toucan Sam, playing with every colour of the rainbow.
The divisive look isn't for everyone — scroll through the comments for some pretty strong opinions on both sides — but it's certainly a new way to peacock.
