Meet The Woman Responsible For Iggy Azalea's Refreshingly Unapologetic Style

What's the story behind that patch Iggy wears on her jean shorts that reads "My pussy grabs back"?

"Iggy really, really wanted that in the video; it was important to her. She stays away from making [political] statements, and she's not someone that people go to to talk about what's going on politically. But she is a feminist in her own way, and I think this was her way of saying 'hey, girls, I'm with you' without having to actually say anything. Since she was working on the song with Lil Internet, who's the most anti-Trump person, ever, so she knew he would get a kick out of that. He did! He was like, 'we're definitely putting that in the video.' She found it somewhere on Etsy. I'm using that patch and a bunch of others on a pair of boots that I have yet to make for Iggy, which she'll be wearing on tour."