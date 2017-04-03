After having her boyfriend spend the night over, one young woman learned the hard way that leaving your sex toys out in the open could have some interesting consequences. Amy-Jade Barlow had her boyfriend, Ben Lauder, spend the night at her place, but when he left, he forgot to take his cock ring off the bedside table — and her two-year-old niece, Macy, found it.
Lauder told Metro that he had just finished up work when he got a text from his girlfriend that read, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?!"
"I just replied asking 'What?' and I was trying to think what I’d done wrong now," he told Metro. "I was not expecting to get that at all, when the picture came through I just couldn’t believe it."
"I was sat on the sofa and Macy had been talking about a new watch and kept going on about her new pink bracelet and I was like 'What is she talking about?' then I looked and I just couldn't believe it," Barlow told Daily Mail.
Barlow was mortified and quickly ripped it off her niece's wrist before hiding it somewhere safe, but she still had the awkward task of telling her mom and sister about it, lest they find out from Macy.
"I found the whole thing so funny right away but it was so awkward explaining what had happened," she told Metro.
Not that she went into detail about what the offending object was, though.
"My mum kept asking what it was but I just told her she doesn’t want to know," she said.
However, taking anything away from a child is no easy feat, and Barlow is still suffering the consequences.
"I took it off her right away but she cried when I took it away," she told Metro. "It’s now in a new very safe hiding place but Macy keeps asking for it and looking in my drawers."
Thankfully, the whole family was able to laugh it off, but we're betting Barlow and her boyfriend are going to be a little more careful leaving things around in the future.
